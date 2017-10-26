How to Make a Meme Video for Facebook

If you’ve been on Facebook, you’ve probably seen a meme video — a combination of a short video and clever text above it. Meme videos can be a fun way to share video with commentary or to help your video stand out in a crowded social media feed. And those meme videos are easier to make than you might think, especially in Animoto. Take a look at the example below, then check out our instructions for designing your own.

1. Log into Animoto. If you’re not already a user, you can click here to get more information and sign up for a free, 14-day trial.

2. Start with a landscape video. Either download a landscape video you’ve already created or use one you’ve gotten from a stock video site, like the ones listed in this post. A square or vertical video will not work for this project.

3. Square it. Begin a marketing video. Then, select the START FROM SCRATCH option in the upper-right-hand corner of your screen, and start a new video. Try choosing a style that won’t distract from your meme, like Blank Slate which has uncomplicated transitions and a solid-colored background. Choose the square video option, then click create.

4. Format your video. Go to “Design” on the toolbar on the left-hand-side of your screen. Set your colors so that the text is white and your background is black. You can also adjust your font to something like “Rubik” if you want a bolder look.

5. Create the meme look. Upload your landscape video and drop it into your project. Next, select your video block and click SEE MORE. Go to Edit Layout and click “Fit to Frame.” Your video should show with black bars above and below it.

6. Add text. At this point, you can add a short caption to make a true meme video. Select your video block and write your message. Then click on your text to move it above or below your video. If the text doesn’t quite fit, try adjusting the font size. You can do this by clicking SEE MORE and then the T for text options. Next to your text, there’s a button with the letter A on it. Click for a slider that’ll let you increase or decrease the size of your font.

7. Share it. Once your video is finished, you can post it on Facebook. Check out this post to find out how to share videos to Facebook without ever leaving Animoto.

If you make your own meme video, we’d love to see it! Share it with us on Facebook or post a link in the comments below.