Less is More: How Long Should Your Videos Be?

When it comes to video marketing, one of the questions that business users ask us the most is: “how long should my videos be?”

We know that in today’s fast-paced, content-packed world, consumers’ attention spans are at an all-time low. So, it follows that videos should be only as long as they absolutely need to be to get your point across. But we wanted to find a more concrete answer to the question. In our recent Online and Social Video Marketing Study, we asked consumers what they viewed as the ideal length for watching specific types of videos. Here are the results:

Customer testimonials videos – Under a minute

Customer testimonial videos are a great tool for driving conversion and sales. According to a survey by BrightLocal, 85% of consumers turn to online reviews to determine whether or not a business is reputable. Serving up video testimonials can be a nice way to put positive reviews in front of your potential customers. But how long should they be?

Our survey revealed that 37.9% of consumers think customer testimonial videos should be under 30 seconds, while 35.9% think the ideal length is 30 to 60 seconds. Only slightly more than a quarter of consumers thought these types of videos should be more than a minute long.

Company “About” videos – Under a minute

We saw similar results when we asked consumers how long they thought videos about a company should be: 31.9% responded 30 seconds or less should do the trick, while 38.6% said 30 to 60 seconds was ideal.

Product Videos – 1 to 2 minutes

Consumers are willing to watch videos related to your product for longer than they’re willing to watch customer testimonials or videos about your company. The reason? They’re usually watching product videos because they’re deciding whether or not to make a purchase. Watching videos is one of the best ways for customers to get a real sense of a product — how it looks from all angles, how it’s made, how it works — when they can’t actually get their hands on your product in person.

Here’s the breakdown for different types of product videos:

Product overview

30 to 60 seconds = 39.2%

1 to 3 minutes = 30.8%

How a product is made

30 to 60 seconds = 31.6%

1 to 3 minutes = 32%

More than 3 minutes = 13.1%

Product demonstration

Consumers are willing to watch videos demonstrating a product for the longest:

30 to 60 seconds = 27.1%

1 to 3 minutes = 38.1%

More than 3 minutes = 21.2%

Although consumers are willing to watch product videos for longer, we’d still recommend keeping your product videos to 1 to 2 minutes if possible, or as short as you can keep them while including all the most pertinent information since, in general, the consumers we surveyed leaned towards an average video length of under 1 minute.

Long videos deter consumers from watching

We also asked consumers we surveyed what type of video would deter them from watching. The biggest deterrent was that a video was boring. The second biggest? That a video was too long. 59.9% of consumers indicated that a video being too long would strongly deter them from watching.

How long are the videos you're currently using for marketing?