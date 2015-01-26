Easy WordPress.com Embedding

Quickly and effortlessly add a video to your WordPress.com site. Simply copy and paste. No plugins required!

Ready to add your Animoto video to your WordPress site?

Copy the video’s URL from your web browser’s address bar while viewing the video:

Paste it on a line by itself in your WordPress.com post/page editor:

Make sure the Animoto link is not hyperlinked. If the URL is shown in your theme’s link color (as the second line in the screenshot below), then it is hyperlinked. Simply select the whole URL and click the “Unlink” icon on your Visual Editor toolbar.

Once the URL is unlinked, you will see the link text in black. Make sure to place the Animoto URL on its own line. This means there should be no character or whitespace before or after the URL/shortcode.

That’s it! Your Animoto video is ready to view on your WordPress.com site.