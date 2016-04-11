The Quick & Easy Way to Make a Customer Testimonial Video

We recently published a post on 5 Questions to Ask for Better Customer Testimonial Videos, but what if you have no customers to interview on camera? Don’t distress! You can easily create a customer testimonial video today using photos and quotes you’ve got on hand, and those you can find online.

Check out this simple example from Viên Restaurant in NYC and then read on to find out how to make your own customer testimonial video quickly and easily.

Step 1: Scour the web for reviews

Is your business listed on Yelp? On Google? Do you sell products on Etsy? Are you on Angie’s List? Amazon? There are a ton of review sites out there. Take a look at the ones where people are reviewing your business and take screenshots of the good ones. The video above from Viên Restaurant is made entirely of five-star Yelp reviews. If your business isn’t listed on any review sites you can use quotes from emails or from your social media pages.

Step 2: Gather photos that showcase your product or service

Do you have photos of your office, storefront, products, or services on your website? How about on Facebook or Instagram? These photos will serve to put your screenshotted reviews into context and make your video pop a bit more than it would if it was simply text. Don’t have photos of your own? Use photos taken by happy customers!

Pro Tip: Video footage can make your video pop even more, if you’ve got it. Video isn’t a prerequisite though — you can still make a great customer testimonial video using only photos and screenshots.

Step 3: Put it all together in Animoto

Once you’ve gathered all of your reviews and photos, it’s time to put your customer testimonial video together. Here are the steps:

Login into your Animoto account (or register for an account ). Click “Create” to get started. Select a Video style. The Viên Restaurant video uses Classic, one of our customizable styles. Click “Add pics & vids” to upload all of your images. Organize your images. Click and drag items around to change their order. If you need to crop your screenshots, you can do so using the Photo Editor tool, which you can read more about on our blog . As you can see from the yellow outlines in the screenshot below, the reviews in the Viên Restaurant video have been spotlighted so they will stay on screen long enough to read.

Choose music. Be sure to pick something upbeat with a positive vibe. Read more about choosing music for your video on our blog. Add your logo. Click on Change logo to add your logo to your video. Preview, publish, and share your video with the world!

Have you used Animoto to create a simple customer testimonial video? We’d love to see it. Share it with us in the comments, or on Facebook or Twitter!