Creative Inspiration: Customer Testimonial Videos

Word-of-mouth is a powerful thing. You can shout from the rooftops all you want about how amazing your business, product or service is, but when it comes down to it, your customers want to hear about you from their peers. According to a survey by BrightLocal, 85% of consumers turn to online reviews to determine whether or not a local business is reputable. Video testimonials are a great way to bring positive online reviews directly to your potential customers.

Customer testimonial videos bring life and authenticity to your business in a way that quotes and text-based case studies just can’t compete with. Hearing a satisfied customer talking about their personal experience with your product or service not only leaves a good impression on new visitors, but also builds trust by backing up the claims you make about your business.

Ready to dive into creating customer testimonial videos for your business but not sure where to start? We’ve compiled a list of five great examples to inspire you.

The Blessed Bean

We love how this video from The Blessed Bean in Australia not only includes testimonials from a variety of happy customers, but also provides a glimpse into the shop itself. After watching, you come away with a sense not only of the service you’ll receive at The Blessed Bean, but of the atmosphere as well.

Bryan Cooke Realty Group

This video from Bryan Cooke Realty Group shows that you can make an effective customer testimonial video without fancy production equipment or a big budget. You can shoot a short video and some photos on your smartphone and edit them together using an easy creation tool like Animoto.

Mountain Crest Gardens

Sometimes all you need to create an effective testimonial are your customer’s own words. Mountain Crest Gardens made this quick promo for Instagram, using a quote video and few images they already had on hand to share customer feedback with their audience. You can learn more about Mountain Crest’s social video strategy on the Big Commerce blog.

Slack

Slack turned to Sandwich Video for a more professionally-made testimonial video. This video is interesting because it serves a dual-purpose – it’s a testimonial because the company that made it has used Slack, but it also serves as a demo of all of Slack’s features.

Help Scout

Here’s another nice example of a testimonial video featuring one company talking about a B2B product or company they work with. Customer support tool Help Scout visited video hosting and analytics company Wistia to find out how they use Help Scout. When you work with businesses, it really helps if you can include multiple people from one business in a single testimonial video.

Viên Restaurant

Want to create a customer testimonial video but don’t have anyone to interview? You can get started by creating a video featuring customer quotes from popular review sites, as in this example from Viên Restaurant in NYC. To learn more, check out our blog post on creating customer testimonial videos.