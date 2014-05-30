In Their Own Words: Customer Testimonial Videos

You know the power of word-of-mouth when it comes to acquiring new clients. With 70% of consumers seeking out online customer reviews before considering a brand, positive reviews of your product or service are invaluable.

Make it easy for potential customers to find your best customer reviews by putting them in one place. A testimonial video placed prominently on your company’s home page leaves a great first impression on new visitors.

While there is nothing like a satisfied customer on camera singing your praises, an easy way to start is to pull existing customer quotes. Chances are there are several scattered around the web.

Check out these popular review sites to find customer testimonials to use in your video:

Watch this example Taylor Heating and A/C in Graham, Washington made to show off their customer reviews. Notice how they included a logo at the beginning and end of the video and used the call-to-action feature to direct viewers to get a free estimate after watching.

Create a testimonial video for your business or see examples of other types of business videos.