TemplatesBusinessPricing
Log inSign up free
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/d10f52321245ee34278495a6fa5a8cc984e5b02d-680x382.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/98f5507d4643cfc2bd76e207f9accfd357c20817-4160x737.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

How a marketing agency veteran fuels content strategy with quick, flexible video creation.

2person marketing team
10+years an Animoto customer

Share

The Goal

Drive leads with content that connects

As VP of Marketing for Baesman, a 160-person marketing and printing company, Rachel Iannarino is focused on turning content into conversations. Her goal is to generate MQLs and drive qualified leads into the sales funnel—fast. She leads a lean team responsible for everything from email strategy to paid ads to social media—and video is essential across it all.

“LinkedIn is a key channel for us,” Rachel explains. “We need to meet customers where they are, and video helps us break through in a way that other formats just can’t.” Video also serves as a critical differentiator. “A lot of our competitors aren’t doing video at the same level we are. It helps us stand out.”

https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/b750942264ce85ec26ba4335832a70a0/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg

The Challenge

Small team, big content demands

Between managing two business units and supporting internal requests across the organization, Rachel knew she needed a way to produce high-quality, branded content at scale—without relying on external agencies or expensive production resources.

“We don’t have the budget for a full-time videographer,” she explains. “But content calendars change quickly. I need to be able to create videos on my own and get them out the door fast.”

She needed a tool that could keep up with her team’s fast pace while staying true to their brand. It had to be intuitive, flexible, and powerful enough to support everything from social media to sales presentations—without adding complexity or delays.

"Animoto helped me get started with video, and it's still essential to how we work today. It’s fast, flexible, and helps us show up professionally, without needing a full production team."
Rachel IannarinoVP of Marketing

Why Animoto

10+ years on, still her video go-to

Rachel first discovered Animoto more than a decade ago and was instantly hooked. “I was blown away when I first used Animoto,” she says. “It let me create professional-quality videos in minutes, without any production experience.”

So when she joined Baesman, she didn’t just recommend Animoto—she insisted on it. “One of the first things I told the team was that we needed to buy Animoto,” Rachel recalls. “I knew we’d be creating a lot of content, and we needed a tool that could keep up.”

Today, Animoto is still her go-to. Rachel uses it to promote ebooks, highlight events, showcase services, and support social strategy—particularly on LinkedIn, where video helps her team reach and engage customers more effectively.

Templates play a huge role in helping her move quickly. “Most of the time I start with a template—probably 70% of the time,” she says. “It saves me so much time, and I can quickly customize it with our brand colors, fonts, and messaging.”

With Animoto, Rachel is able to execute a consistent, always-on video strategy, without the need for additional headcount or a heavy lift. Whether she’s promoting new content, supporting sales, or building brand awareness, she knows she can count on Animoto to help her team create videos that get results.

Key Takeaways

  • Quick turnaround without a production team
  • Essential for lead generation
  • A trusted tool for over a decade

Share

Great videos start here

Unlock full creative freedom and professional editing with simple drag-and-drop tools

Get started free