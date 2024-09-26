The Goal
Drive leads with content that connects
As VP of Marketing for Baesman, a 160-person marketing and printing company, Rachel Iannarino is focused on turning content into conversations. Her goal is to generate MQLs and drive qualified leads into the sales funnel—fast. She leads a lean team responsible for everything from email strategy to paid ads to social media—and video is essential across it all.
“LinkedIn is a key channel for us,” Rachel explains. “We need to meet customers where they are, and video helps us break through in a way that other formats just can’t.” Video also serves as a critical differentiator. “A lot of our competitors aren’t doing video at the same level we are. It helps us stand out.”