Why Animoto

10+ years on, still her video go-to

Rachel first discovered Animoto more than a decade ago and was instantly hooked. “I was blown away when I first used Animoto,” she says. “It let me create professional-quality videos in minutes, without any production experience.”

So when she joined Baesman, she didn’t just recommend Animoto—she insisted on it. “One of the first things I told the team was that we needed to buy Animoto,” Rachel recalls. “I knew we’d be creating a lot of content, and we needed a tool that could keep up.”

Today, Animoto is still her go-to. Rachel uses it to promote ebooks, highlight events, showcase services, and support social strategy—particularly on LinkedIn, where video helps her team reach and engage customers more effectively.

Templates play a huge role in helping her move quickly. “Most of the time I start with a template—probably 70% of the time,” she says. “It saves me so much time, and I can quickly customize it with our brand colors, fonts, and messaging.”

With Animoto, Rachel is able to execute a consistent, always-on video strategy, without the need for additional headcount or a heavy lift. Whether she’s promoting new content, supporting sales, or building brand awareness, she knows she can count on Animoto to help her team create videos that get results.