BUSINESS-VIDEO-IDEAS
10 Video Ideas to Engage Your Audience
Video making doesn’t have to be hard! Here are 10 of the most helpful videos businesses are making today plus everything you need to know to make your own.
Promotional videos are more than what you might have in mind. Yes, they can be used to share an exclusive discount or annual sale, but they can also be used to promote an event or get the word out about a product, service, or initiative! Ultimately, the purpose of a promo video is to grab your audience’s attention and draw them in to learn more. Every promo video should contain a brief overview of your sale, product, or events, and end with a strong Call to Action (CTA).
Great for: Raising brand awareness, driving sales, and gaining new leads.
Ideal length: 45 seconds or less
There are plenty of opportunities to create promo videos. You can use them to promote an upcoming webinar, in-person event, product, blog, or sale.
Promo videos can be shared across social platforms but they perform especially well on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube.
Your success metrics will depend on your video's goal and CTA. Popular metrics of success include registrations, sales, leads, page views, and clicks.
Explainer videos are a form of storytelling that provide information about a company or product in an engaging and memorable way. They answer questions about what the company does, how the product works, and who you are, and more. They present problems and ultimately lead viewers to a solution, i.e., your product or service. They should not be overly detailed but should instead focus on highlighting an issue and providing a solution.
Great for: Highlighting the value of a product or service in a compelling and memorable way.
Ideal length: 60 - 90 seconds
Explainer videos can be used throughout the sales cycle. They're especially helpful when starting a new social media channel or website, or launching a product.
When added to your website, explainers can help boost page visits and session duration! They're also great for sales presentations, webinars, and social media.
Engagement metrics like views, watch times, comments, likes, and saves are key. Your viewers’ feedback can also indicate how helpful or clear your video is.
The hardest part about training is engagement. If you’re relying on emails or slideshows alone to train your employees, you aren’t getting through! Training videos are a great resource for remote and hybrid teams. They can effectively communicate everything you need your team to know in a short amount of time. Plus, they can be saved and rewatched so viewers can learn at their own pace.
Great for: Training in-person and remote teams and meeting compliance requirements.
Ideal length: 5 minutes or less
You can create training videos to teach your team how to use a new software, learn new processes, handle conflicts, or become compliant with new HR policies.
Training videos can be distributed through your company intranet or shared via email or messenger apps, providing a private way for employees to ask questions.
Again, engagement is key! Employee feedback is also key to making an easily-understood training video, so make sure to keep your feedback channels open.
Product demos are similar to explainers but they really hone in on the how-to of your product. Similar to a tutorial, they show your product in action and demonstrate all its features. Demos are another great sales tool as they help answer customers’ questions and showcase the power of your product!
Great for: Showing your audience how to use your product while demonstrating its value.
Ideal length: 2 minutes or less
Product demos are effective in the later stages of the marketing funnel, allowing potential customers to evaluate the product by showcasing its functionality.
You can include product demos in sales presentations and emails, in the product description of your website, and on social media, especially YouTube.
The success of your product demo can be measured by play and engagement rates. Watch times can also indicate how well certain parts of your video were perceived.
Videos are the most popular and effective form of content on social media, and they’re not just for entertainment. They can be used for various purposes like education, engagement, branding, promotions, and more. Each social media channel has its own set of best practices for video length, aspect ratios, and content.
Great for: Boosting engagement, promoting sales, and building brand awareness.
Ideal length: Less than 30 seconds - varies by platform
Most platforms recommend posting videos daily. If this seems daunting, you can always use social media video templates to quickly scale up your video production.
Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok, and more are all optimized for video. Many videos can also be cross-posted with slight tweaks.
Engagement metrics like comments, saves, likes, shares, and views are all crucial. Depending on your goal, new orders and sales dollars can also be considered.
Testimonial videos are made using real-life testimonials and reviews from your customers. These videos can offer potential new customers the validation they are looking for. Luckily, they’re extremely easy to make! Simply contact clients that you have a strong relationship with or copy and paste your online reviews to make a professional, impactful testimonial video.
Great for: Adding credibility to your brand and pulling leads through the sales funnel.
Ideal length: 90 seconds or less
Testimonial videos can help add credibility to your brand and products at any point in your sales cycle, particularly when breaking into a new market.
You can share testimonial videos across all social media platforms, in ads, sales videos, and presentations, on your website, and more.
Again, engagement and views are the most important success metrics for testimonial videos. Reservations, sales, and sign-ups may also be markers of success.
Sales presentation videos are powerful tools. They can facilitate the sales process by answering questions and concerns and explaining how your product or service can overcome them, all in one video. Sales presentations should be personable, with “talking head” content from your sales team. They should help dispel misconceptions about your product or service, answer questions, and end with a strong call to action to keep the momentum moving forward.
Great for: Fostering personal connections and closing deals with new leads.
Ideal length: Three minutes or less
Sales presentation videos can be used anywhere in the sales cycle from the initial outreach to follow-ups, contract signings, onboardings, renewals, and more.
You can strengthen in-person meetings, outreach emails, follow-ups, pitch decks, handoff calls, and renewals with sales presentation videos.
Since your videos should be tailored to each recipient, engagement, watch time, clicks, and conversions can indicate how well your video performed.
Want to help new clients and employees hit the ground running on their first day? Leave a great first impression with an onboarding video! Onboarding videos convey need-to-know information in an engaging way. Plus, they empower your audience with the information they need, whenever they need it.
Great for: Guaranteeing successful and consistent onboarding of new hires and clients.
Ideal length: 2 - 3 minutes or less
Whether in-person or remote, onboarding videos should be shared in the first days, weeks, and even months of onboarding a new client or employee.
Onboarding videos can be shared via email and slack for a more personalized, one-on-one feel. Or, they can be added to your company’s intranet for on-demand access.
The success of internal videos is largely based on viewership and any questions that come after sharing your video. Make sure to always ask for feedback!
For important company-wide announcements that you don’t want your team to miss, create a video! Engaging videos help ensure that company news, updates, and announcements are received, understood, and remembered. Actually, studies have shown that viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video compared to just 10% through text.
Great for: Making sure your most important updates (both internal and external) are heard.
Ideal length: 60 seconds or less
Any time you have an announcement to make! Weekly updates, promotions, social events, mergers, shoutouts, and more are all worthy of an announcement.
Share your announcement videos in company or team-wide Slack channels, via email, or even on LinkedIn for messages that you want to reach the masses.
Success can be measured by video plays, watch times, and questions asked. Questions can help identify confusing or missing elements of your videos.
Live tutorials can be extremely time consuming, especially when you have to go back and re-explain steps to multiple people. That’s where video tutorials really come in handy! Video tutorials can include screen recordings, voice-overs, pictures, video clips, text, and animations to help guide your audience through complicated processes step by step. They can also be paused and rewatched so users can learn at their own pace! Simple how-to videos can also be a helpful resource for your customers and internal teams to turn to for help.
Great for: Coaching employees and customers to effectively use your product or service.
Ideal length: 3 minutes or less
If you’re introducing a new product, service, or process, it’s best to have a how-to video on hand. Create these videos ahead of time to help avoid confusion.
Tutorials and how-to videos can be included in onboarding materials, sales presentations, company intranets, your website’s FAQ page, and more.
Similar to company updates, the success of how-to videos can be measured by video plays, times watched, and the types and quantity of questions asked.
