Animoto x Delivra

Create stunning videos in minutes

Animoto makes it easy for anyone to create engaging, impressive videos for email marketing and beyond.

Delivra + Animoto: Better together

Animoto is proud to partner with Delivra to make video creation accessible to everyone. Jump into a template and take your email marketing to the next level with video - no experience necessary.

Easily add graphics and pro effects

No editing wizardry necessary, just drag and drop to add graphics, animations, and effects. All the extras you’d get from paying for a professional.

Record, edit and share

Upload clips or pictures, record your screen, add stock images, and cut it all together with simple drag-and-drop tools.

Reflect on your success! Create a video to capture milestones, growth, and achievements from the year.
Share your brand's story and tell clients why they should work with you in one engaging video.
Share and celebrate your latest wins and connect with your team with a weekly sales recap video.
Convert viewers into customers with a captivating product promo video.
Inform your customers of a new available listing on the market with this short and simple video.
Bring your unique product or service to life with a mix of photos, video clips, music, text, and animated video stickers.
Introduce a product or service using just a handful of photos and text. Keep it short and punchy to grab attention on social media.
Create a video filled with photos of your team to show them how much you love them.
Share your business’s achievements from the past year with a video that will inspire and excite your team.
Create a friendly and upbeat video to boost brand awareness for your business.
Stand out from your competitors and win over your audience with a compelling "Why Us" video.
Highlight how your newest product or service can help solve customers pain points. Add underlined text to emphasize your offering’s biggest benefits. Co-designed by LinkedIn.
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
Keep the momentum going after an event by sharing video highlights and key takeaways. Combine photos and video clips from the event with high-energy transitions and bursts of text. Co-designed with LinkedIn.
Celebrate your employees' special day with a personalized and joyful birthday video.
Create an engaging book trailer to spark curiosity and excitement ahead of your book launch.
Step-by-step

How to make a great short video for email

Pick a template

Select a template to match the goal of your email marketing campaign. Animoto has hundreds of templates for everything from promos to announcements, company updates, product launches, and more.

Upload your media

Upload your product photos, headshots, and graphics. Then, just drag and drop them into your video to tell your story.

Apply your brand

Create a seamless experience by applying your brand elements to your video. Change the font, colors, and accents to match your guidelines, or apply everything with a single click by creating a Saved Brand.

Publish and send

Finally, download your video in 1080p HD, upload your video to Delivra, and share your video with your audience.

Feel confident with video

We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project

Great videos start here

  • No experience needed
  • Hundreds of professional templates
  • Unlimited video creation

