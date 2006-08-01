Animoto x Delivra
Create stunning videos in minutes
Animoto makes it easy for anyone to create engaging, impressive videos for email marketing and beyond.
Animoto is proud to partner with Delivra to make video creation accessible to everyone. Jump into a template and take your email marketing to the next level with video - no experience necessary.
No editing wizardry necessary, just drag and drop to add graphics, animations, and effects. All the extras you’d get from paying for a professional.
Upload clips or pictures, record your screen, add stock images, and cut it all together with simple drag-and-drop tools.
Step-by-step
Select a template to match the goal of your email marketing campaign. Animoto has hundreds of templates for everything from promos to announcements, company updates, product launches, and more.
Upload your product photos, headshots, and graphics. Then, just drag and drop them into your video to tell your story.
Create a seamless experience by applying your brand elements to your video. Change the font, colors, and accents to match your guidelines, or apply everything with a single click by creating a Saved Brand.
Finally, download your video in 1080p HD, upload your video to Delivra, and share your video with your audience.
We’re on your team around the clock to guide you through your next project