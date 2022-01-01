You have opted out successfully

You will no longer receive our Father’s Day emails — including inspiration for business-related initiatives, personal Father’s Day videos, and our annual Father’s Day Sale.

Everything you need to create stunning videos

Tools to help you tell your story

Make it your own

Customize to fit your brand

Create videos tailor-made for your needs. Our flexible tools are easy-to-use and put the controls in your hands.

Take the next step

Share your video with the world

On social media

Post to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and more with just one click, right from Animoto.

On your website

Quickly and easily copy and paste the auto-generated embed link right into your website or blog.

At an event

Download your video to your computer or burn a DVD, then share anywhere else you want!

We’re here if you need us

As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Join other businesses just like yours in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos. You can also reach our dedicated Customer team directly at help@animoto.com.

Visit our Help Center

Make your first video today

Create and share videos for free. Upgrade anytime for more customization.

    Connect

© 2022 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.