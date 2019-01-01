Make your videos pop with animated text that gets attention. Quickly and easily add text to video and photos with Animoto.
Whether it’s a social media ad, a special event, or video for your website, get your message across by adding captions, quotes, or your own text on top of your video.
Drag and drop images and videos from your computer into your project or choose from our library of Getty Images stock. You can scale, crop, or reposition your photos and video clips once you place them in a block. Want to change up the organization of your video? Rearrange blocks by dragging and dropping them into place.
Add captions, quotes, or your own words to any image or video clip in seconds. Move your text around within blocks to make it more legible for viewers. You can even leave out the photos and video clips entirely and just add a text block without media to put the focus on your words.
Match your text to your brand or messaging by changing colors, text size, and fonts. You can also change your video style to select different text animations. Once you’ve finished adding text to your video, produce your project and share it with the world. Download your video or post to social media with a click of a button, right from Animoto.
Finally, a simple way to add text to video. Write what you have to say, upload photos and video clips, then share your project in a matter of minutes.
Most of your audience is watching video with the sound off. Text helps you reach viewers who have your video on mute and achieve higher engagement totals for your videos.
A picture is worth a thousand words, but adding a few lines of text can go a long way towards improving your message and getting your point across to your audience.
Make your videos stand out by using custom colors, fonts, and animated typography that you can tie to your brand and set you apart from the competition.
As you begin making videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts are ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, and inspiration, along with feedback on your videos.