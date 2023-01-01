Resize video online for free

Resize your videos effortlessly for social media, YouTube, and beyond. Create in multiple aspect ratios and multiple layouts. There’s no software to download, and you can get professional results in just a few clicks.

Resize videos for every destination

With Animoto, you can seamlessly resize your videos from landscape to square to vertical formats with just a click of a button. No more worrying about creating different versions manually or reformatting your videos for various platforms. Animoto's powerful video creation tool allows you to effortlessly generate multiple versions of your videos, adapting them to suit different destinations and audiences.

How to resize videos with Animoto

  1. Upload your video or import from cloud storage
  2. Select an aspect ratio: square, landscape, or vertical
  3. Edit your video clip
  4. Publish and share

Free video resizer tools

Resize video for social media

Resize your videos for social media platforms effortlessly with Animoto. Whether you need to convert your video to landscape, square, or vertical, Animoto makes it easy. Say goodbye to manual resizing and complex video editing software. With just a few clicks, optimize your videos for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, ensuring a polished appearance.

Resize video without losing resolution

Resize your videos with Animoto without compromising the resolution or quality. With Animoto's advanced resizing capabilities, you can effortlessly adjust the dimensions of your videos for different platforms while preserving the clarity and sharpness of the original footage. Whether you need to resize your videos to square, vertical, or any other format, Animoto ensures that your content maintains its visual integrity.

Cut, crop, and apply layouts

Easily crop and trim your videos, allowing you to focus on the most impactful moments. Additionally, Animoto's graphic layout options enable you to place media within stylish templates, enhancing the visual appeal of your videos. Seamlessly blend images, videos, and text to create compelling visual narratives that engage your audience.

More than video resizing

Video resizing FAQs

