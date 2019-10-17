6 Holiday Instagram Story Ideas for Your Business

The holidays are just around the corner. And we’ve put together a collection of ways to use Instagram Stories for your business this holiday season.

The holidays are ripe with opportunity to connect with your audience—and drive sales. Use IG Stories to promote a Cyber Week sale, show your customers you’re thankful for them, or simply spread some holiday cheer.

Holiday Instagram Story Ideas

Check out our holiday Story ideas below. Each idea includes an example, created with an Instagram Story template from the Animoto: Social Video Editor iOS app. For even more ways to use video this holiday season, head over to our 2019 holiday marketing calendar.

Note: Any of these ideas can also be shared with your Facebook audience as well through Facebook Stories! Check out our Facebook Stories guide to learn more.

Holiday Ad

One of the best ways to reach new customers is by running a paid ad in Instagram Stories. Paid advertising lets you reach a wide targeted audience of potential customers. Plus, it gives you access to the swipe up feature, even if you don’t have 10,000 followers.

TIP: Because viewers of your targeted ads may not already know about your business, it’s important to feature your brand. Try using product shots or your logo to make sure viewers know what you’re selling.

We created this example video using the Product Launch template in our iOS app. We simply replaced the template photos with our own photos and updated the text.

Check out our guide to targeted ads on Facebook and Instagram to learn how to get your Instagram Stories ad set up.

Flash Sale

Because Instagram Stories are only live for 24 hours, they offer the perfect opportunity for a flash sale! Reward your loyal followers by sharing a special 24-hour promo. Include a promo code in your Story, or put some spend behind it to get access to the swipe up feature.

Here’s an example, created with the New Post Teaser template.

Holiday Event Promotion

Hosting a holiday event? Share a quick promo in your Instagram Story to let your followers know. Here’s an example created with the Sneak Peek template. Use stock images or upload images from a similar event you’ve done in the past.

BONUS IDEA: After your event is over, create a recap to share to your Stories. Don’t forget to take pictures during the event so you’ve got something to show off!

Holiday Quote

Spread a little holiday cheer with a short quote. We made this using the Inspiring Quote template and a few general holiday images.

Behind The Scenes

Looking for a way to stand out from the competition and get holiday shoppers to buy from you? Going behind the scenes to show off what makes your products special is a wonderful way to showcase value. That’s what our Behind the Scenes template is designed for!