Introducing Watermark: Your Logo in the Corner of Every Video

We’re excited to introduce a brand new feature that’ll help you get brand recognition with every view—watermarks! With our watermark feature, you can easily put your logo in the corner of any video you create with Animoto Marketing. Sally, our Video Production Manager, gave a demo of the feature on Facebook Live. Check it out below and then read on to learn more.
How does it work? Just upload your logo in the toolbar under “Design,” pick a corner, and you’re done!
You can put your logo in any of the four corners of your video, select a size—small, medium, or large, and set your logo to transparent or opaque. Here are some tips to ensure your logo looks as good as can be:
We recommend using a logo file that is at least 800 pixels on its longest side so it looks best at 1080p resolution. You can upload PNG, JPG, and GIF files.
Interested in learning more about how to create branded videos for your business? Tune in for Brand Camp the week of July 23-27 on Facebook Live. RSVP for a reminder here.
