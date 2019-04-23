Introducing Our New iOS App for Instagram Stories

Over 500 million accounts use Instagram Stories every day, according to Instagram data, and over one-third of the most-viewed Stories come from businesses. Half of businesses on Instagram are creating Stories every month, and this number is only growing.

That's why we’re excited to announce that we’ve launched a brand new iOS app for creating videos for IG Stories—Animoto: Social Video Editor.

Available in the App Store for iPhone 6s and up, the new Animoto iOS app is designed to help you tell your Stories with video in a way that stands out—and stays true to your brand. Check out the video below to see the app in action.

Tell your Stories with video.

We know it’s not easy to create engaging videos that stand out in the sea of content on social media. Which is why our mobile team has been hard at work. We wanted to create an iOS app that’s not only easy to use, but also built to help you make videos that look different from the average Story.

The Animoto: Social Video Editor app is designed to help you:

Quickly create professional videos that stand out on IG Stories.

Easily apply your brand’s color, logo, and your font selection to your videos in one tap.

Elevate your Stories with a growing library of commercially-licensed music.

To learn more, check out our guide to how to create videos for Instagram Stories using the app. If you don’t have an iPhone but would like to create videos for Instagram Stories, we can show you how to do that too. Check out our post on how to create videos for IG Stories using the square video format in Animoto.

What Story will you tell first?