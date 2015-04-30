Best Practices for Adding a Logo to Your Video

Updated September 27, 2018.
One of our most popular features of our Professional and Business packages is the ability to add your own logo to your videos, whether it’s at the end of the video or used as a watermark on every frame.
Adding a logo is a great way to brand your video and make sure viewers know that the content is coming from you. But when is the right time to use your logo, and how should you use it? Read on for some best practices to help you get the most out of this feature.
One thing that keeps big social brands on your mind is their logo, prominently placed in the corner of the screen. All you need to create the same look in Animoto Marketing is to click on Design icon on the toolbar. You’ll find a place to upload your logo as a watermark, along with controls for size and placement.
Take a look at a few of our recommendations for helping your logo look its best as a watermark. You can also find more details on watermark best practices and a video tutorial in our Resource Center.
When adding a logo, you can upload it like any other image. But try adding your logo to a logo block instead of uploading it onto a regular photo block—you can find logo blocks under the teal ADD A BLOCK button at your screens upper-right-hand corner. Logo blocks not only give you more control, but they also add subtle animations that give your videos a professional edge. Here are some examples of what you can do using our logo block feature.
Ready to get started? First things first, make sure your logo is optimized for uploading to Animoto. A few things to keep in mind:
Once you’ve got your logo image uploaded, it’s time to decide where to place it. Animoto Marketing gives you the flexibility to place a logo block anywhere in your project, though we recommend putting your logo at the start or end of your video. Here is when and why we recommend using logos in those positions:
An intro logo is puts your brand front and center. However, intro logos work for some situations, they may lose your audience in others.
For example, if you’re posting a video on sites like YouTube or Facebook, and your goal is to attract new customers, you should aim to capture viewers’ attention within the first 5 to 7 seconds of your video. We recommend using this time to wow viewers with photos and video clips rather than your logo, unless it’s truly exceptional in some way.
Worried your brand won’t get the recognition it deserves? Add your logo as a watermark so it’ll be in view for the whole of your video. And keep in mind, viewers will still be able to see your company name and logo on the Facebook post or YouTube video page.
On the other hand, when you’ve already got your viewer’s attention and don’t have to worry about wandering eyes, an intro logo can work well. Here are some examples:
So before you add an intro logo, ask yourself the following question: Do you already have the viewers’ attention, or are you trying to grab it? If you already have it, include the intro logo. If you’re trying to capture it, leave it out.
Unless you’re delivering an unbranded video to a client, or broadcasting your video in a venue where you’ve been specifically told that you can’t, adding a logo at the end of your video is almost always a good idea. It helps ensure that the last thing on someone’s mind when they finish watching your video is your company.
