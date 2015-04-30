Best Practices for Adding a Logo to Your Video

Updated September 27, 2018.

One of our most popular features of our Professional and Business packages is the ability to add your own logo to your videos, whether it’s at the end of the video or used as a watermark on every frame.

Adding a logo is a great way to brand your video and make sure viewers know that the content is coming from you. But when is the right time to use your logo, and how should you use it? Read on for some best practices to help you get the most out of this feature.

Creating a watermark

One thing that keeps big social brands on your mind is their logo, prominently placed in the corner of the screen. All you need to create the same look in Animoto Marketing is to click on Design icon on the toolbar. You’ll find a place to upload your logo as a watermark, along with controls for size and placement.

Take a look at a few of our recommendations for helping your logo look its best as a watermark. You can also find more details on watermark best practices and a video tutorial in our Resource Center.

Use a logo in one of the following formats: JPG, GIF, TIFF, or PNG.

Upload a high-resolution image. Your logo should be at least 800 pixels wide on its longest side.

Save your logo in a few different colors. At least have a black version and a white version so you can be sure your logo will be visible regardless of how bright or dark your video’s background might be.

Uploading your logo

When adding a logo, you can upload it like any other image. But try adding your logo to a logo block instead of uploading it onto a regular photo block—you can find logo blocks under the teal ADD A BLOCK button at your screens upper-right-hand corner. Logo blocks not only give you more control, but they also add subtle animations that give your videos a professional edge. Here are some examples of what you can do using our logo block feature.

Ready to get started? First things first, make sure your logo is optimized for uploading to Animoto. A few things to keep in mind:

Use a logo in one of the following formats: JPG, GIF, TIFF, or PNG.

Upload a high-resolution image. Your logo should be at least 800 pixels wide on its longest side.

Make sure your logo fills up most of the image. Keep small margins, so that your logo maintains its proper size in your video. You can also resize your logo to let it take up more or less space on your logo block.

Adjust your logo block’s colors so that it matches your logo’s background. You can also add video or photos behind your logo for some extra style.

Placing your logo

Once you’ve got your logo image uploaded, it’s time to decide where to place it. Animoto Marketing gives you the flexibility to place a logo block anywhere in your project, though we recommend putting your logo at the start or end of your video. Here is when and why we recommend using logos in those positions:

When to use an intro logo

An intro logo is puts your brand front and center. However, intro logos work for some situations, they may lose your audience in others.

For example, if you’re posting a video on sites like YouTube or Facebook, and your goal is to attract new customers, you should aim to capture viewers’ attention within the first 5 to 7 seconds of your video. We recommend using this time to wow viewers with photos and video clips rather than your logo, unless it’s truly exceptional in some way.

Worried your brand won’t get the recognition it deserves? Add your logo as a watermark so it’ll be in view for the whole of your video. And keep in mind, viewers will still be able to see your company name and logo on the Facebook post or YouTube video page.

On the other hand, when you’ve already got your viewer’s attention and don’t have to worry about wandering eyes, an intro logo can work well. Here are some examples:

An in-person presentation

A product video on your website

A looped video reel at an event or tradeshow

A company overview or video business card

A demo you’re sending to a customer or potential customer

So before you add an intro logo, ask yourself the following question: Do you already have the viewers’ attention, or are you trying to grab it? If you already have it, include the intro logo. If you’re trying to capture it, leave it out.

When to use an outro logo

Unless you’re delivering an unbranded video to a client, or broadcasting your video in a venue where you’ve been specifically told that you can’t, adding a logo at the end of your video is almost always a good idea. It helps ensure that the last thing on someone’s mind when they finish watching your video is your company.