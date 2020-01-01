We built our IG Stories app for ease of use and fast output. Upgrade the look of your vertical videos in moments and then share right from the app.
Flexible brand controls let you add in your brand colors, logo, and more. The result? Each video you make is stylish and unique to your business.
Plan out the way your Story looks and sounds. Choose from our library of licensed songs to find the right soundtrack for your Story.
As you get started making videos, we're here to help along the way! Join other businesses just like yours in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.