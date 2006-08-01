TemplatesBusinessPricing
Log inSign up free

Create effective HR videos in minutes

Join millions of people creating and sharing videos with our easy drag and drop video maker.

Sign up and save 30% on all Pro and Pro+ plans with code JOLT30.

Get started free

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24150a8b922e178be4c8224c6c04e75aba8c532c-132x16.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e582249f69af614969d7807a91384717e5603fb3-49x32.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c19d1f3baebef906301dc9f2d21f0d1947e598f8-155x28.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e45bafba4105688dce8a0202643d6b0ed07c54a2-123x20.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24eee9b7a4558c858228061feeb887262bba2d13-76x28.svg

Create HR videos that capture attention and build culture

Capture attention

If you’re relying on email, you’re not getting through. Create onboarding videos and announcements your team will actually watch.

capture attention with hr videos

Boost engagement

Build culture in a remote workspace with HR videos that showcase your company’s people and values.

boost engagement with hr videos

Train your team

Show, don’t tell. Get your whole organization on the same page with on-demand training videos for employees.

train your team with hr videos
Get started free
Reflect on your success! Create a video to capture milestones, growth, and achievements from the year.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ccaa4cc60eb6eb95cc9aa7148b8b392a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your brand's story and tell clients why they should work with you in one engaging video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d08975a02d265e9b58b8dac312ca32b7/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/028eda98bc75a4a038ca7352585fa0947338dcfc-962x541.webp?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2e4e9bf100123d91efab67340277ed49/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce a product or service using just a handful of photos and text. Keep it short and punchy to grab attention on social media.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d75c6063c417c10b83ab1f6052e270a3/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Create a video filled with photos of your team to show them how much you love them.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2b10904d7d652f4f0ed54aee509bc6ab/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e9327b212de8faa2359106c2e72dfdfef889ea64-937x940.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bd6d95002e9bbf285411ab9acbc9b6eb/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/820fd1b8a18a7b91fe78fee41749d33f6952666a-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/cd58c131b99d90c298031c998d29272e/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Reflect on your success! Create a video to capture milestones, growth, and achievements from the year.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ccaa4cc60eb6eb95cc9aa7148b8b392a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your brand's story and tell clients why they should work with you in one engaging video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d08975a02d265e9b58b8dac312ca32b7/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/028eda98bc75a4a038ca7352585fa0947338dcfc-962x541.webp?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2e4e9bf100123d91efab67340277ed49/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce a product or service using just a handful of photos and text. Keep it short and punchy to grab attention on social media.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d75c6063c417c10b83ab1f6052e270a3/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Create a video filled with photos of your team to show them how much you love them.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2b10904d7d652f4f0ed54aee509bc6ab/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e9327b212de8faa2359106c2e72dfdfef889ea64-937x940.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bd6d95002e9bbf285411ab9acbc9b6eb/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/820fd1b8a18a7b91fe78fee41749d33f6952666a-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/cd58c131b99d90c298031c998d29272e/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Reflect on your success! Create a video to capture milestones, growth, and achievements from the year.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ccaa4cc60eb6eb95cc9aa7148b8b392a/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your brand's story and tell clients why they should work with you in one engaging video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d08975a02d265e9b58b8dac312ca32b7/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/028eda98bc75a4a038ca7352585fa0947338dcfc-962x541.webp?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2e4e9bf100123d91efab67340277ed49/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce a product or service using just a handful of photos and text. Keep it short and punchy to grab attention on social media.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d75c6063c417c10b83ab1f6052e270a3/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Create a video filled with photos of your team to show them how much you love them.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/2b10904d7d652f4f0ed54aee509bc6ab/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e9327b212de8faa2359106c2e72dfdfef889ea64-937x940.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/bd6d95002e9bbf285411ab9acbc9b6eb/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/820fd1b8a18a7b91fe78fee41749d33f6952666a-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/cd58c131b99d90c298031c998d29272e/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your business’s achievements from the past year with a video that will inspire and excite your team.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/3a80b776d5a2a30ab08093e816dc3393/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Stand out from your competitors and win over your audience with a compelling "Why Us" video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/40689224629f8702a1746891a2eb7950/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/9576714170b74e2f90e34123266b43ec59852808-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ca4773db2de7e95e44ba56d38b913adb/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d43b78a9d076a411ef6451cc540a4b93/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Celebrate your employees' special day with a personalized and joyful birthday video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/684751c13757c5403d0eb93d377753fc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/f409803e92fbdb2015a71b3a42deb21b13f4e9f0-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/89c672ffd2c49ad31092df867183c0b4/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/f57cd365390ed6a4ddccbae973b748e64e737f7c-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/17b5dbc5112f5863d30b2e4327aa9b4b/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your business’s achievements from the past year with a video that will inspire and excite your team.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/3a80b776d5a2a30ab08093e816dc3393/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Stand out from your competitors and win over your audience with a compelling "Why Us" video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/40689224629f8702a1746891a2eb7950/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/9576714170b74e2f90e34123266b43ec59852808-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ca4773db2de7e95e44ba56d38b913adb/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d43b78a9d076a411ef6451cc540a4b93/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Celebrate your employees' special day with a personalized and joyful birthday video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/684751c13757c5403d0eb93d377753fc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/f409803e92fbdb2015a71b3a42deb21b13f4e9f0-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/89c672ffd2c49ad31092df867183c0b4/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/f57cd365390ed6a4ddccbae973b748e64e737f7c-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/17b5dbc5112f5863d30b2e4327aa9b4b/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Share your business’s achievements from the past year with a video that will inspire and excite your team.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/3a80b776d5a2a30ab08093e816dc3393/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Stand out from your competitors and win over your audience with a compelling "Why Us" video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/40689224629f8702a1746891a2eb7950/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/9576714170b74e2f90e34123266b43ec59852808-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ca4773db2de7e95e44ba56d38b913adb/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Introduce yourself to your audience with a few fun facts and a call to work together. Great for Facebook, YouTube, or your website, so you can meet new clients, classmates, or friends.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d43b78a9d076a411ef6451cc540a4b93/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Celebrate your employees' special day with a personalized and joyful birthday video.
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/684751c13757c5403d0eb93d377753fc/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/f409803e92fbdb2015a71b3a42deb21b13f4e9f0-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/89c672ffd2c49ad31092df867183c0b4/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/f57cd365390ed6a4ddccbae973b748e64e737f7c-1920x1080.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/17b5dbc5112f5863d30b2e4327aa9b4b/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg

Create an HR video in three easy steps

1. Drag and drop your media

Start by uploading any photos and clips you already have on hand. Fill in any blanks with high-quality stock from our Getty Images library.

Get started free

2. Apply your brand and customize

Save your brand elements and apply them to your videos in just a click. Then add professional effects, animations, and transitions.

Get started free

3. Share with your team

Download your videos in 1080p or share directly from Animoto with integrated social sharing, embedding, and email tools.

Get started free

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/8e2098e2939694a2912f22669a420fc813627859-1800x1564.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

CONNECT YOUR TEAM

Everything you need to create human resources videos

Get started free

Save your brand

Save your colors, logo, and font once, and bring every video on-brand with just one click.

Stock library

Save time and money tracking down stock with our built-in library of millions of photos and videos from Getty Images.

Music library

Set the mood for your video with a song from our library of thousands of licensed tracks.

Voice-over

Create a personal connection using your voice. Easily record, upload, and edit your voice-over.

Font upload

Keep your videos 100% on brand with custom font upload.

Logo watermark

Keep your brand on display by adding your logo as a corner watermark throughout your video.

HR Video Examples

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/fb0bb8c4e8346ef84eddeda42ace2f26d43eaf15-1568x970.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

Training videos

Tasks and processes are best demonstrated, not explained. Try adding screen recordings to help show your audience the steps to follow to get up to speed with company tools and workflows.

Recruiting videos

Most customers are more likely to pay more for a product or re-purchase a product when they understand how to use it. Screen recordings can also be valuable in customer support efforts.

Remote presentations

Whether you’re presenting internally or externally, the success of a presentation depends on getting your audience to see things your way. Show your audience to see exactly what you want them to see.

Great videos start here

  • No experience needed
  • Hundreds of professional templates
  • Unlimited video creation

Get started free