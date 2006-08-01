Create marketing videos that convert
Animoto makes it easy for anyone to create professional marketing videos in minutes.
Animoto makes it easy for anyone to create professional marketing videos in minutes.
Animoto makes it easy to turn ideas into professional, on-brand marketing videos fast—no experience needed. Simply drag and drop to customize proven templates or start from scratch. Add animations, transitions, and effects in just a few clicks, and you're ready to share.
Start from a template for social media videos or search ads and have your posts up and running the same day.
With hundreds of templates to choose from, it’s easier than ever to get better performance and returns from your video ads.
Give your team the tools to turn ideas into on-brand videos, fast.
Create video clips right from your browser with screen & webcam recording in Animoto.
Access millions of copyright-free, high-quality photos and videos.
Save your colors, custom font, and branded elements.
Add music to your videos with a library of 3,000+ licensed tracks.
Share your video to Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube in one click.
Drag and drop to add professional animations, transitions, and graphics.
Upload your photos and videos then use Animoto’s simple drag-and-drop editor to create unlimited, on-brand videos without the bottlenecks of costly agencies, editors, or complicated software.
Full creative control with no experience necessary. Use Animoto’s free beginner-friendly toolkit to add stock images & video, animations, music, and effects. All the extras you’d get from paying for a professional.
Turn any of your videos into a reusable template. All your design elements, music, media, and text will auto-populate so you can quickly roll out on-brand videos.
Work as a team to move videos through your pipeline faster. Create, edit, and comment all in one shareable workspace.
case study