6 New Square Storyboards for Businesses and Non-Profits

We know square videos are key to getting more attention on social media, so we’ve added 6 new square storyboards (in addition to the 3 we already have) to help you stand out.

All of our storyboards are optimized to look great, whether they’re viewed on a computer or a mobile device. Take a look at how it works:

Before you get started creating your own marketing videos, we’ve got sneak peeks of our 6 new storyboards to help you decide which would work best for your project. Here they are!

Weekly feature

Make video a part of your social media routine (and boost yourself up higher in social media feeds) by shining a spotlight on a different story or product each week.

Bite-sized product intro

Show customers what your product or service is about in just a few photos and text slides with this short, punchy storyboard.

Service Teaser

Reach your target audience with a short video about your product or service. Keep it simple and start with a question to hook viewers.

Milestone Celebration

Share special moments with your fans and followers. Include a strong call to action to encourage engagement.

Social Fundraising Ad

Raise money and awareness for a good cause by pairing the photos and video clips you already have with powerful text and music.

Non-Profit Campaign

Drive action and donations with a video that tells a story about your organization and why your cause deserves to be supported.

Each storyboard is easy to use, with a simple drag-and-drop interface that lets you add your own content in just a few clicks. And all marketing videos are customizable, with options for changing colors and fonts to match the look of your brand. In a few minutes, you’ll have your own branded video, tailor-made for social media.

Have you used our new storyboards yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below. Or if you want more info on how to create a video using our Marketing Video Builder, check out our post on making your first Animoto video.