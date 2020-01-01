-
Marketing with Your Superpower
Sue Bryce
Award-winning photographer and educator Sue Bryce shows you how to identify your greatest strength and communicate it to your customers in a way that keeps them coming back for more.
-
The Science of Successful Videos
Brian Peters
Brian Peters, Buffer’s Strategic Partnerships Manager, breaks down what two years and thousands of dollars in research has taught Buffer about what works on social and how you can apply it to your business.
-
Video as Easy as Your Morning Coffee
Sally Sargood
Let Sally Sargood jumpstart your social with her list of easy-to-make videos that grab attention. Animoto’s Social Media Strategist will show you how to create them yourself and where to share them.