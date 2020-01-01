The Results

Generate interest and drive conversations

With Animoto Marketing, Thornhill Automotive Group created a video that encouraged viewers to interact with their business page, giving the business direct access to potential customers, and bringing them closer to a sale. In fact, the video led 31 interested consumers to reach out to the business via Facebook Messenger. In addition to receiving 78 reactions on Facebook, the video was shared 21 times, expanding their reach in the local area. And since the video led viewers to Facebook Messenger, it allowed potential clients to interact with the business right from their mobile device, no matter where they were, and gave the automotive company the opportunity to get buyers talking to sales staff sooner. The business’s video also equipped the sales staff with share-worthy content they could post in their own network, further amplifying sales for the dealership.