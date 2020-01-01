Success Story
Teri Fode runs a successful portrait business, focusing on family, business, and senior portraits. She had already been using Animoto’s Slideshow Video Builder to create slideshows of each photo session to share with her clients. But when the Marketing Video Builder came out, she decided to experiment with a marketing video for social media to see what it could do for her business. Understanding the importance of staying relevant on social media when it comes to the high school senior portrait business, Teri decided to try using video to reach an audience of potential senior clients and their parents.
Product: Marketing Video
Style: Blank Slate
The Solution
Teri used video clips and photos from past photoshoots to create a video that not only showcased her fantastic senior photography, but also shared a behind-the-scenes peek at what she offers as a photographer. She paired the imagery with text to underscore the importance of senior portraiture and what a great time the seniors that book with her have. She kept the video short and made sure it would perform just as well with the sound off as on for maximum effect in the Facebook News Feed.
Once the video was finished, Teri posted it as a video ad on Facebook. She spent $50 to target local 16- to 18-year old high school seniors and $50 to target the parents of local high school seniors.
Videos on social media don’t need to be shared thousands of times in order to be successful. All you have to do is target the right audience, and Teri accomplished this. In targeting local high school seniors and their parents, she reached the right audience and booked three new clients as a result of the video ad. These three clients resulted in over $10,000 in bookings. All of this from just one Animoto marketing video and a $100 ad budget.