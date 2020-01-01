Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Style: Blank Slate Get Started

The Solution

Giving customers a peek behind the scenes

Teri used video clips and photos from past photoshoots to create a video that not only showcased her fantastic senior photography, but also shared a behind-the-scenes peek at what she offers as a photographer. She paired the imagery with text to underscore the importance of senior portraiture and what a great time the seniors that book with her have. She kept the video short and made sure it would perform just as well with the sound off as on for maximum effect in the Facebook News Feed.



Once the video was finished, Teri posted it as a video ad on Facebook. She spent $50 to target local 16- to 18-year old high school seniors and $50 to target the parents of local high school seniors.