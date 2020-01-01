Success Story
Stitchin’ Heaven is a unique business — a brick-and-mortar quilting store that has been around for 20 years, as well as a travel business that offers quilting cruises to Alaska and other destinations. Stitchin’ Heaven owner Debby Luttrell tells us that sales began dropping dramatically a few years ago. They had been investing 90 percent of their advertising resources in magazine advertising. Debby says, “About 18 months ago, we realized that everything was shifting online and that video was more powerful. My son works with me and said, ‘We have to do YouTube.'"
The Solution
Debby tells us that she used to view YouTube as a how-to space. But she didn’t want to create YouTube tutorials — there are already a plethora of quilting videos for viewers to choose from. “But when I found out how YouTube advertising could allow you to piggyback off of other people’s videos, it was a game changer. You’re telling me I can run an ad before someone else’s quilting video? That’s a targeted customer. It’s a quilter, and that’s what it’s all about. Targeting search terms is very powerful.” Debby turned to Animoto and created a video, using a handful of photos she already had from Stitchin’ Heaven cruises. She used the Standout marketing video style and the song “Counting On You” by Mikey Wax, available in our music library. Then, Debby placed the video as a TrueView ad on YouTube, targeting quilters.
On a $20/day budget, Debby’s original video ad received more than 30,000 views over one month. Debby stresses the fact that, thanks to targeting, these 30,000 views were from a very relevant audience of quilters. Getting Stitchin’ Heaven’s name out there in front of this many quilters is a huge win. The success has convinced Debby of the power of video. As a result, Stitchin’ Heaven now invests 30-40 percent of their advertising spend on video, and Debby now creates regular videos for her business on her YouTube channel.