The Solution

Running targeted ads on YouTube

Debby tells us that she used to view YouTube as a how-to space. But she didn’t want to create YouTube tutorials — there are already a plethora of quilting videos for viewers to choose from. “But when I found out how YouTube advertising could allow you to piggyback off of other people’s videos, it was a game changer. You’re telling me I can run an ad before someone else’s quilting video? That’s a targeted customer. It’s a quilter, and that’s what it’s all about. Targeting search terms is very powerful.” Debby turned to Animoto and created a video, using a handful of photos she already had from Stitchin’ Heaven cruises. She used the Standout marketing video style and the song “Counting On You” by Mikey Wax, available in our music library. Then, Debby placed the video as a TrueView ad on YouTube, targeting quilters.