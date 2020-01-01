The Results

Optimizing spend for text

When the ad campaign came to a close, the video with text was the clear winner. Facebook optimized spend for the text option, putting $186.11 of the $200 towards promoting that video. The text video had 796 reactions, shares, and comments, compared to 12 reactions, shares, and comments on the video without text.



66 people tagged friends in the comments on the video with text, many of them making plans to visit the shop to taste the Halo-halo. And visit the shop they did! Jayrell and Dianne reported that, during the week the ad was running, visits were up 54%, sales were up 43%, and transactions were up 23%.