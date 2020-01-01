The Goal

Creating shareworthy social content, quickly

Simply Recipes was founded by Elise Bauer in 2003 as a blog to keep track of recipes she learned from her parents. Fast forward to today, the site features hundreds of healthy, whole-food recipes and receives millions of visitors every month. Video has proven to be an effective way to promote the recipes on the Simply Recipes Facebook page, and Animoto has been a great solution for Elise, as a DIY marketer.



"I've been using Animoto's video tools for months to quickly and easily create highly shareable video content from our recipes," says Elise. "People like to see things move! And even if we only have still photos we can use Animoto's service to build attractive, animated slideshows. It takes only 10 minutes." In anticipation of the launch square Marketing Videos, Elise was interested in testing how the square format could help her videos become even more shareworthy.