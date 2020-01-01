The Results

Sharing their video ad campaign on YouTube helped Joe and Ida understand how their video ads could get them the most bang for their buck. The farm’s video drove 28K impressions, 5.4K views, and 255 clicks. Specifically, it allowed the business to closely monitor the keywords that worked, and remove low-performing ones. For instance, the couple noticed generic keywords like "chicken hens" did not drive engagement but used a significant portion of their budget. Deactivating that keyword allotted more of their budget to the campaign’s highest-performing keywords like ‘farm chickens for sale near me’ and ‘chicken hens for sale’. Ultimately, this strategy helped them get more bang for their buck. What's more, the video ad gave the couple insight into which YouTube channels were high-performing for their particular type of content.