The Results

Getting big time return on investment

“Animoto’s ability to add text over video clips made it easy for me to call out features of our HDR backgrounds product, as well as to highlight before and after results in a way that really stood out,” says Pat. And stand out they did!



The video drove $1,063 in sales — that’s triple photoDUDS’ $350 investment. It reached 5,279 people and led to 30 sales, 44% from current customers and 56% from the new target audience on Facebook.



Why did the video do so well? Targeting new customers definitely helped, but showing the product in action through video played a huge role. It allowed photographers to see how the product worked. Although the promo code was valid for a purchase of any product on the site, 62% of the revenue generated from the ad can be attributed to purchases of the HDR backgrounds that were featured in the video.