The Results

Boost in sales and Instagram following

As a result of the targeted ad campaigns, Nohohon saw an increase in foot traffic to the store and, two days after the campaigns ran, shop owner Nanako Mizutani told us that they had their highest sales day on record, with several people mentioning that they’d seen the video and been inspired to stop in.



Additionally, the videos shared on Instagram received thousands of views and resulted in a large bump in the number of people following the company. Nohohon had 743 Instagram followers before they posted their videos. As of March 14, 2017, they have 953 Instagram followers - a 28% increase. They also received press coverage in Gothamist and the Village Alliance’s Astor Place.