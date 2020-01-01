Nikki Closser

Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Style: Blank Slate Get Started

The Solution

Sharing the emotional impact of a photoshoot with video

Nikki focused on just one client — using images and video footage she already had from a previous session. She was able to craft a tightly edited video, using the collage feature in our Marketing Video Builder to create a mini-narrative in one block and to shorten the run time of her video.



Text overlaid on video clips and images emphasize not only Nikki’s beautiful images, but the way the entire experience made her client feel in a way that would register even if the video was played silently. She was even able to include her client’s quote stating, “I have never felt more beautiful than I did during my photo shoot.”



Once the video was finished, Nikki spent $150 to post it as a video ad on Facebook and another $100 on a post she boosted for featuring the video on her own Facebook page. She targeted women over the age of 50 in both Seattle and Plymouth.