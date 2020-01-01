The Results

Ramping up video initiatives

"I love making video content that audiences really engage with, but anyone will tell you that making high-quality video usually requires a major time commitment," says Cyrus. "With Animoto, we've been able to get off the ground quickly, producing video that's optimized for social platforms that's editable from anywhere. It's been incredibly freeing to speed up our video pipeline without sacrificing quality."



Mighty Leaf's CMO, Tom Smallhorn, agrees. "We now have a way to engage with our customers on social that elicits an emotional response and keeps them coming back." As a result, the marketing team has been able to receive internal approval to move forward with a more comprehensive video marketing initiative.



"Animoto makes video more viable in general for Mighty Leaf," says Cyrus. "Before, I could've easily turned video into a full-time job for myself, but we're a lean operation. With Animoto, we can increase our cadence significantly, planning a video a week, rather than one a month. A 400% increase isn’t so bad!"