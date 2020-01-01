Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Style: Bold Get Started

The Solution

Targeting with Facebook ads

Kristina decided to experiment with Facebook advertising and, having heard that Facebook favors video in the News Feed, decided to experiment with video as well. The plan was to focus on promoting headshot sessions because of the low entry cost. Clients that come in at a lower price point often return to book shoots with family or come to her for wedding photos. Using Animoto, Kristina’s team was able to create this video quickly and easily.



The video pairs some of their strongest headshot photographs with big, bold, eye-catching text that highlights the benefits of booking a shoot. "We wanted something that felt professional and on-brand, so it was great that we were able to use our own colors for the text to tie it back to the studio," says Kristina. "The collage blocks also made it easy for us to show off a lot of our work at once without the video getting too long."



Once the video was created, it was shared on the company's Facebook page and promoted for $100 using Facebook Ads Manager.