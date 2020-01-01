The Goal

Thanking clients in a way that entices them to spread the word

After every newborn session, Kelly Brown used to give every client a baby cookie. It was a small thank you gift that only cost $11 each, but when she did the math she realized that it was costing her business over $1500 per year. When she discovered Animoto, she started giving video birth announcements to each client as a gift. Unlike the cookie, which was eaten and forgotten, the videos live on and serve as a tool for clients to share and spread the word not only about their new bundle of joy, but also about Kelly's business.