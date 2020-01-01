Success Story
After every newborn session, Kelly Brown used to give every client a baby cookie. It was a small thank you gift that only cost $11 each, but when she did the math she realized that it was costing her business over $1500 per year. When she discovered Animoto, she started giving video birth announcements to each client as a gift. Unlike the cookie, which was eaten and forgotten, the videos live on and serve as a tool for clients to share and spread the word not only about their new bundle of joy, but also about Kelly's business.
The Solution
With video now being the number one way to market your business online, Kelly has started creating 30-40 second videos with her beautiful images and all the details of the birth. The videos are easy to create — Kelly quickly uploads the final photos from her shoot to Animoto and creates them in a matter of minutes.
Once Kelly's clients receiver their video birth announcment, the first thing they usually do is share it on Facebook. Kelly puts her logo at the end of the videos and most clients also tag her in the post. Since she's started doing this, her bookings from referrals have seen a dramatic increase. "It's the simplest way I can possibly think of to have my work seen by more people and have my clients love me for giving them this fabulous gift."
Animoto inspired Kelly to start using not just photos in her slideshows, but video clips as well. Video really scared her in the beginning, but now she finds it easy. When a client asks her to photograph a birth, she always grabs a video clip of the first time the parents see and hold their baby. There's nothing quite so impactful.