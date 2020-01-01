Success Story

Find out how Kelly Brown uses video to reach a larger audience through social media.

Kelly Brown
Newborn Photographer
The Goal

Thanking clients in a way that entices them to spread the word

After every newborn session, Kelly Brown used to give every client a baby cookie. It was a small thank you gift that only cost $11 each, but when she did the math she realized that it was costing her business over $1500 per year. When she discovered Animoto, she started giving video birth announcements to each client as a gift. Unlike the cookie, which was eaten and forgotten, the videos live on and serve as a tool for clients to share and spread the word not only about their new bundle of joy, but also about Kelly's business.

The Solution

Creating birth announcement videos for every client

With video now being the number one way to market your business online, Kelly has started creating 30-40 second videos with her beautiful images and all the details of the birth. The videos are easy to create — Kelly quickly uploads the final photos from her shoot to Animoto and creates them in a matter of minutes.

"Every person who has a baby wants to be able to share that joy with friends and family online. Animoto makes it possible for me to create this opportunity for them, at minimal cost."

– Kelly Brown, Newborn photographer

The Results

Kelly's client do the marketing for her

Once Kelly's clients receiver their video birth announcment, the first thing they usually do is share it on Facebook. Kelly puts her logo at the end of the videos and most clients also tag her in the post. Since she's started doing this, her bookings from referrals have seen a dramatic increase. "It's the simplest way I can possibly think of to have my work seen by more people and have my clients love me for giving them this fabulous gift."

Making slideshows even better

Animoto inspired Kelly to start using not just photos in her slideshows, but video clips as well. Video really scared her in the beginning, but now she finds it easy. When a client asks her to photograph a birth, she always grabs a video clip of the first time the parents see and hold their baby. There's nothing quite so impactful.

Key Takeaways

Give clients share-worthy content for free

Include your logo & increase referrals

Include video clips for maximum impact

