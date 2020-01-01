Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Style: Blank Slate Get Started

The Solution

Social media-ready video that's easy to create and share

Inspirer tested out Animoto and liked how uncomplicated it was — "the technology is straightforward and produces professional results." That ease of use meant that multiple people in the office could use the service to create content, instead of forcing the magazine to rely on employees with video editing expertise. After creating a few other marketing videos, the staff focused on an issue near and dear to them — the shortage of women in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They created a quick video about female artists who are both eligible for the Hall of Fame and haven’t been inducted yet. The video featured photos from PR reps for the artists and a few licensed images from photo agencies. Inspirer added text to make sure their video could be understood when viewed silently and then shared it on their Facebook page.