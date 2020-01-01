Success Story
viral video
shares
views
increase in print sales
Inspirer Magazine is a publication that celebrates women who inspire others — and it wanted to start celebrating those women with video on social media. The publication looked for a reliable tool to help them create content on a near-daily basis, and when they saw Animoto was offering square videos optimized for social, they decided to give it a try.
Product: Marketing Video
Style: Blank Slate
The Solution
Inspirer tested out Animoto and liked how uncomplicated it was — "the technology is straightforward and produces professional results." That ease of use meant that multiple people in the office could use the service to create content, instead of forcing the magazine to rely on employees with video editing expertise. After creating a few other marketing videos, the staff focused on an issue near and dear to them — the shortage of women in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They created a quick video about female artists who are both eligible for the Hall of Fame and haven’t been inducted yet. The video featured photos from PR reps for the artists and a few licensed images from photo agencies. Inspirer added text to make sure their video could be understood when viewed silently and then shared it on their Facebook page.
By almost any metric, Inspirer’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame video was a solid-gold hit, with 5,453,182 views, 13,000 reactions, and 104,317 shares. Perhaps more importantly, Inspirer Magazine saw a 15% increase in print sales following their viral video, inspiring them to create more Animoto videos — more than 40 in their first month of use.