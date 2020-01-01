Success Story

This private school doubled attendees for their fall open house with one Facebook video.

Hannah Senesh Community Day School
Elementary School
The Goal

Drive awareness and increase enrollment

Hannah Senesh Community Day School is a private school based in Brooklyn, NY, serving students from kindergarten through 8th grade. The school wanted to create awareness around their programs and drive admissions. Having heard of the success of video on Facebook, Hannah Senesh’s Director of Communications and Marketing, Annette Powers, decided to try creating an Animoto video to advertise their Fall Middle School Open House on Facebook.

The Solution

Use targeting on Facebook to effectively reach new audiences

Annette created a short but impactful video pairing a few photos from the school’s past events with text, backed by the song “A Good Day Today,” by Gordon Pogoda from our music library. By plugging existing assets into Animoto’s Marketing Video Builder, the school showcased their past success, while encouraging viewers to learn more about their Open House. The video was under a minute long and used bold text, making it a thumb-stopping, Facebook-friendly alternative to static images.

The school posted the video in October to garner interest in the event early on, and boosted the post through Facebook Ads Manager. With this video, they targeted their surrounding neighborhoods, particularly targeting family households, allowing the school to reach the families of potential students nearby.

"Our Animoto videos help us reach the right people and generate excitement around our events. Animoto is fun and super easy to use! I can create a polished, professional video in under an hour."

– Annette Powers, Director of Communications and Marketing

The Results

2X the engagement with targeting

The school spent a total of $50 dollars to boost the video post on Facebook to their target audience. It was viewed 4,706 times, significantly outperforming their non-Animoto videos, and doubling RSVPs to their Middle School Open House. The video created buzz around their event, and gave them an opportunity to share news in a more exciting, community-oriented way.

By using low ad spend for a longer duration, Hannah Senesh was able to maintain engagement with the video, and ultimately boost the amount of RSVPs.

The school continues to create Animoto videos keeping their community engaged, and up to date with upcoming programs and events. Annette tells us, “Animoto Marketing allows us to create quick, informative video updates about our programs and activities that help us build stronger connections to our constituents and engage people who might not otherwise know about us.“

Key Takeaways

Amplify reach with boosted posts

Use Facebook targeting to keep cost low

Use photos and video clips you already have

