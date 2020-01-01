Hannah Senesh Community Day School

The Results

2X the engagement with targeting

The school spent a total of $50 dollars to boost the video post on Facebook to their target audience. It was viewed 4,706 times, significantly outperforming their non-Animoto videos, and doubling RSVPs to their Middle School Open House. The video created buzz around their event, and gave them an opportunity to share news in a more exciting, community-oriented way. By using low ad spend for a longer duration, Hannah Senesh was able to maintain engagement with the video, and ultimately boost the amount of RSVPs. The school continues to create Animoto videos keeping their community engaged, and up to date with upcoming programs and events. Annette tells us, “Animoto Marketing allows us to create quick, informative video updates about our programs and activities that help us build stronger connections to our constituents and engage people who might not otherwise know about us.“