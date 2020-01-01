The Results

Sparking a conversation with storytelling

It’s now a regular occurrence for people stopping by Goldtinker's showroom to comment on the videos, noting they hadn't realized all the work that goes into the creation of the brand's jewelry. That behind-the-scenes look at the craftsmen at work has really given new meaning to the pieces that are being sold.



The Animoto videos Theresa has shared for Goldtinker on Facebook have also helped get the word out about Goldtinker's company story and products. In the first nine months of 2016, she created and shared 14 Facebook videos, including more behind-the-scenes content, video commercials to celebrate holidays such as Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, and themed videos around special events such as weddings.