Video Details: Product: Marketing Video Style: Hi-Rise Get Started

Product: Marketing Video Style: Hi-Rise

The Solution

Boosting interest with targeted videos, and retargeting folks who missed out

Lisa’s initial Facebook ad shared information about the upcoming online live event, and encouraged viewers to sign up for the webinar on the Genealogy Gems website, which included a longer, more informative video. The video used bold, stylish text, paired with the song, “Fly,” by Jason Pfaff, from Animoto’s commercially licensed music library. Having read that square video is more eye-catching, the business opted to use this format for the video ads posted on Facebook or Instagram. The additional video on the Genealogy Gems website gave viewers an in-depth look at what would be covered at the webinar. This video amplified the podcast’s marketing efforts, resulting in nearly a 50% conversion rate of people visiting the page, and more than four thousand registrants. Since the event was live, Lisa decided to create a follow-up video ad offering a recap of the broadcast, and retargeted those who had prior engagement with the initial Facebook ad. The Animoto recap video served as another, timely opportunity to advertise the event. It drove interest in the webinar even after it aired live by redirecting folks to the original broadcast on the Genealogy Gems YouTube channel.