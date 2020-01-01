The Goal

Driving local awareness... with goats!

Clark’s Elioak Farm is an historic farm located in Ellicott City, Maryland. In addition to traditional farming operations, Clark’s Farm also offers a petting farm, an enchanted forest, educational tours, birthday parties, and a variety of other activities.



Earlier this year Nora Crist, who manages social media for Clark’s Farm and is also part of the Clark family, shared a photo of a baby goat on Facebook that gleaned more than 40 shares and nearly 600 likes, helping spread awareness for the farm. Nora isn’t a video expert but, having heard about the effectiveness of video on Facebook, she wanted to see what kind of engagement and reach a goat video could bring to the farm and whether it would get better results than the photo did.