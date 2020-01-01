The Results

More audience engagement with well-timed videos

Because of the fact that they were able to create the videos themselves, they were able to reallocate the money that would’ve been spent on outsourcing towards ad spend. The increased budget, paired with the highly engaging content in their Canvas ads, led to great results for Brussels Airlines. In the first 48 hours alone, they saw people spending an average of 37.38 seconds within their Canvas. The ad received over 11,000 engagements and over 4,000 actions were taken, including clicks and conversions.



But the biggest win was in terms of the time viewers spent on the Brussels Airlines website. Those that visited via the Canvas ad were spending an average of 1 minute and 20 seconds on the website. This is significantly longer than what they’ve previously seen from non-Canvas Facebook ads. Andrea says, “It’s almost unbelievable improvement and clearly shows our strategy is working.”