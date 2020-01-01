Success Story
shares on first 3 videos
Founded in 2009, Awkward Family Photos' entire online brand is built around engaging, share-worthy content. Knowing that video has quickly become the best-performing type of content on social media, Awkward Family Photos founder, Mike Bender, decided to start creating video content more consistently. He thought video would be a great way not only to keep fans engaged, but also to help promote the sale of his latest book, Everything's Awkward.
Product: Marketing Video
Style: Blank Slate
The Solution
Mike started by creating a video to promote his book on Facebook. The good news? He already had almost all of the material he needed to get started. He used promotional photos from his book, paired with a short video clip, captured on an iPhone, of someone turning the pages of the book on a table.
The assets were put together in Animoto and peppered in some fun (and awkward!) text titles on top of the imagery. Not only did the text help Mike tell the story of his new book, but it also helped optimize the video for social. The video looks great and gets the point across even when viewed on small mobile devices with the sound off. Adding the text to the already fun videos made for a truly thumb-stopping video on Facebook.
Mike posted the video he created to promote Everything’s Awkward to the Awkward Family Photos Facebook page and boosted it with $100, targeting fans and friends of fans of Awkward Family Photos, as well as a lookalike audience. It received over 122K views, but that’s not all. In the time his video ad was running, his Amazon book ranking increased 4X — from 65K up to 14K.
Product: Marketing Video Builder
Style: Standout (Square)
Square videos
Following the success of his promotional video, Mike decided to run some A/B tests to get the most out of his Facebook ad campaigns, particularly for viewers on mobile devices. Because over 90% of Facebook’s daily active users log in to the platform on a mobile device, and because square videos are optimized for mobile, Mike made a square version of the video and tested it against the landscape version. The results? His video received 3X the reactions on mobile as it did on desktop. The square video also had the highest completion rate. 2.5X as many people watched the entire square video as watched the entire landscape video.