The Solution

Share-worthy video content, designed to perform well on social

Mike started by creating a video to promote his book on Facebook. The good news? He already had almost all of the material he needed to get started. He used promotional photos from his book, paired with a short video clip, captured on an iPhone, of someone turning the pages of the book on a table.



The assets were put together in Animoto and peppered in some fun (and awkward!) text titles on top of the imagery. Not only did the text help Mike tell the story of his new book, but it also helped optimize the video for social. The video looks great and gets the point across even when viewed on small mobile devices with the sound off. Adding the text to the already fun videos made for a truly thumb-stopping video on Facebook.