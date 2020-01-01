Create your own marketing video in 3 easy steps. No video editing experience necessary.
Learn how to make a marketing video in just a few simple steps. Animoto's video maker helps you create videos that engage your audience, drive sales, and boost traffic to your website.
Our video templates are designed to give you a headstart on your project. Start by choosing one that matches up with whatever you're creating, like a promo video, a tutorial, or a testimonial video. If you're looking for a clean slate, you can also start from scratch.
Start by uploading your video clips and photos. If you don't have images, that's no problem. Check out our Getty Images stock library for over 1 million clips and images to add to your video, all of which are included in your subscription. Once you've picked out your media, just drag and drop right into the template.
Write in your own text, select your brand colors, and choose a font. Then pick a video style to set your text animations and transitions. Last but not least, select your music from our catalog of thousands of commrcially licensed songs.
Click Preview to see your video in action. Make any last changes, and produce your final video.
Post your video to your social networks directly from Animoto. If you’re sharing the video with a client or presenting it outside of social media, you can also download your video as an HD file.
We will never delete your Animoto videos. Come back anytime to download, edit, or share your video.
We’ll be here when you need us! Join our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, for tips, inspiration, and feedback on your videos from fellow video creators. Our team of experts is ready to help you grow as a creator and a marketer.