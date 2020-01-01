Animoto Tutorial

How to Make a Marketing Video with Animoto

Create your own marketing video in 3 easy steps. No video editing experience necessary.

Step-by-Step Guide

Creating your first marketing video with Animoto

Learn how to make a marketing video in just a few simple steps. Animoto's video maker helps you create videos that engage your audience, drive sales, and boost traffic to your website.

Step 1

Choose a video template

Our video templates are designed to give you a headstart on your project. Start by choosing one that matches up with whatever you're creating, like a promo video, a tutorial, or a testimonial video. If you're looking for a clean slate, you can also start from scratch.

Step 2

Add photos & video clips

Start by uploading your video clips and photos. If you don't have images, that's no problem. Check out our Getty Images stock library for over 1 million clips and images to add to your video, all of which are included in your subscription. Once you've picked out your media, just drag and drop right into the template.

Step 3

Customize your video

Write in your own text, select your brand colors, and choose a font. Then pick a video style to set your text animations and transitions. Last but not least, select your music from our catalog of thousands of commrcially licensed songs.

Add the finishing touches to your video

  1. Preview and Produce

    Click Preview to see your video in action. Make any last changes, and produce your final video.

  2. Share your video

    Post your video to your social networks directly from Animoto. If you’re sharing the video with a client or presenting it outside of social media, you can also download your video as an HD file.

  3. Save your videos in the cloud

    We will never delete your Animoto videos. Come back anytime to download, edit, or share your video.

Mastering video marketing

Getting started with video marketing

Complete Guide to Getting Started

Get the guide

Click N Curl

View Case Study

Marketing Video Inspiration

Learn More

Make a marketing video in minutes

Starting at $5/month

See Pricing

We're here to help

We’ll be here when you need us! Join our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, for tips, inspiration, and feedback on your videos from fellow video creators. Our team of experts is ready to help you grow as a creator and a marketer.

    Connect

© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.