Do-It-Yourself
Easy video ad maker
Create eye-catching video ads in minutes. Animoto makes it simple to create compelling video advertisements that build your brand and drive conversions.
Do-It-Yourself
Create eye-catching video ads in minutes. Animoto makes it simple to create compelling video advertisements that build your brand and drive conversions.
Introduce yourself and your products to a brand new audience. Video ads are a great way to gain brand exposure, build engagement, and attract new customers. In minutes, you can create video advertisements from your photos and video clips that get attention and convert to sales.
DIY has never been easier
Start creating stunning ads with ease using our professional video template. Simply choose your favorite to kick off your video with a strong start. Or, create a totally unique video by starting from scratch.
Share your story by uploading your product photos and video clips and dragging them to create a one-of-a-kind video. Use our built-in screen and webcam recorder to fill in any gaps, or enhance your project with media from our Getty Images stock library.
Personalize your video to reflect your brand. You have full creative control to change the colors, fonts, animations, and music for a one-of-a-kind video. Plus, we have 3,000 licensed songs so you can create and share online worry-free.
When your video is ready, download it in stunning 1080p HD, embed it in an email, or post directly to social media—all through Animoto.
Success Story