Getting your real estate listing videos seen by a broader audience is an important element of real estate video marketing. Just ask Geoffrey Brothers. After creating a video and sharing it with his Facebook network, he saw it gain 22,000 views, which opened the door to a whole new stream of clients.



Without any prior experience creating videos, Geoffrey was able to produce high-quality, engaging content that his customers could relate to. Best of all, he only spent $40 on his ads.