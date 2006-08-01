https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/70cc740da7b0f6242e6b469f69cfa1c821b1251c-500x106.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

Do-It-Yourself

Easy promo video maker

Create promotional videos that sell. Make compelling videos and ads from your photos and video clips with Animoto's simple drag-and-drop video maker.

Get started free

https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/f31f2ed13ebccc7880d4bb887a3504ee/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24150a8b922e178be4c8224c6c04e75aba8c532c-132x16.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e582249f69af614969d7807a91384717e5603fb3-49x32.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c19d1f3baebef906301dc9f2d21f0d1947e598f8-155x28.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/e45bafba4105688dce8a0202643d6b0ed07c54a2-123x20.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/24eee9b7a4558c858228061feeb887262bba2d13-76x28.svg

Grow your business with promo videos

Your customers love video! So get ahead of your competitors by making a promo video. Differentiate your business and captivate viewers with impressive animated text, colorful graphics, and strong calls to action. It’s simple to elevate your brand and impress your audience with Animoto’s easy-to-use promo video maker. No experience necessary.

Make your own promo video

Get started in minutes with time-saving templates

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/06682c6a931e132a9a2ae6ff539e7ac98e72c328-736x736.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/5948e2d32e59cfc5d4995a8d9e7ccfe9/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Seasonal video ad
Celebrate the season with a well-executed holiday promotional video. Show viewers why your products will make great holiday gifts for their family and friends.
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/ab2345114e8c50b637a3b4c3ed492e3a2beded78-736x736.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/dd7ce04c80b31db9f3dbdc234067b922/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
15-sec video ad
Give viewers a taste of your product in 15 seconds or less. A bite-size product intro provides your audience with enough detail to pique their interest and encourages them to click through.
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/c26c2aa4f07b051adac01b95b69271ee28b477d3-736x736.jpg?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/62b0de3affc5b907d99e3a187050dbbe/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Event promo video
Drive RSVPs to your next event. Use a quick event promo to generate awareness and get people excited to attend. Send viewers from a video ad to a sign-up page in seconds.

Simple to create

How to make a promo video with Animoto

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/16f8f21238e9e76db64f3b402726ac8d13714c3d-1200x800.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format

Select

A storyboard template or start from scratch

Upload

Your photos and video clips or select from our getty images stock library

Personalize

By changing colors, music, and text, and adding your logo

Produce and share

Your promo video

Put video to work for your business

Upload your photos and videos then use Animoto’s simple drag-and-drop editor to create unlimited, on-brand videos without the bottlenecks of costly agencies, editors, or complicated software.

Get started free

Create videos that look professionally edited

Full creative control with no experience necessary. Use Animoto’s free beginner-friendly toolkit to add stock images & video, animations, music, and effects. All the extras you’d get from paying for a professional.

Get started free

Create your own reusable templates

Turn any of your videos into a reusable template. All your design elements, music, media, and text will auto-populate so you can quickly roll out on-brand videos.

Get started free

Collaborate as team

Work as a team to move videos through your pipeline faster. Create, edit, and comment all in one shareable workspace.

Get started free

https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/4899724a4bc1e01cb78de41d130b350538c16db6-600x292.svg
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/xcatvyn0/production/53920a5bc991ece09c86f5350f1407cf045690f5-3000x448.png?q=75&fit=clip&auto=format
175%increase in AOV%
700%boost in orders
3Xwebsite inquiries

Success story

How this bakery increased online orders by 700% with promo videos

"Creating square videos using Animoto was a game changer for me out of the gate. It immediately delivered on conversions and brand awareness; and it's not a chore."
Josh SilvermanMarketing/Technology Operations Manager
Learn more

Great videos start here

  • No experience needed
  • Hundreds of professional templates
  • Unlimited video creation

Get started free