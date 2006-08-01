DO-IT-YOURSELF
Create a heartfelt Mother's Day video
Easily create beautiful Mother’s Day videos from your photos and video clips with Animoto’s free video maker. No experience needed.
Create a custom video full of all your family memories and give Mom a gift she'll treasure for years to come. Animoto’s Mother’s Day video maker makes it easy. Simply add your favorite photos and video clips to an easy-to-customize template, select a song, personalize your message, and send it to Mom in minutes.
Celebrate Mom with a video
Start creating with one of our beautiful Mother's Day video templates. Or, get creative by starting from scratch.
Bring your video to life by uploading your photos and video clips of memories with mom. Simply drag and drop them into your project to watch your vision unfold.
Customize your video to make it your very own. Explore our pre-designed themes for a quick start, or take full control by adding mom's favorite colors, writing a warm message, and choosing a song from our extensive music library.
Now you're ready to share your video and celebrate with mom. Select a social platform to post it right from Animoto or download in 1080p to showcase it in real life.
While the most common mother’s day gift is from a child to a mother, mother’s day is an opportunity to celebrate every mom. Make a mother's day video for your spouse, from the kids to grandma, or for a friend who’s a mom. Create a mother's day gift from mother to daughter or daughter to mother. Or, for the first-time mother, make a video about the first moments between mom and baby. The possibilities are endless!
When making a video for mom, get nostalgic and use photos from the past. Scroll back through your Facebook or Instagram feed to find photos of newer moms. Use photos from your camera roll or on your desktop. Or take a trip back in time by flipping through old scrapbooks and photo albums. Even if you don’t have a scanner, you can snap a photo on your phone of your favorite old photos. Then upload them all to Animoto to include in your video.
A mother’s day video made with your own photos and video clips is very special and personal. But you can make it feel even more personalized and crafty by adding a handmade touch. Try including scanned or photographed drawings from the kids or a handwritten message. You can even create a handwritten sign to hold on camera while you wish mom a happy mother’s day.
An interview with children makes for a cute keepsake the whole family can enjoy for years to come. Here are a few questions to ask the kids: what do you love the most about your mom? If your mom was a superhero, who would she be? How are you like your mom? What does your mom do at work? What does your mom do for fun? What’s something fun that you and your mom do together?
Film mom interacting with the kids as soon as possible. These behind-the-scenes moments will make sure it’s not just a video of the kids sitting still. Also, you’ll have footage ready in case any of the children develop stage fright. Combine your video clips with the children’s interview to create a one-of-a-kind video that any mom would be proud to share with friends and family.
Just like on TV, interviews turn out best when the area is well-lit and has a simple background. Try to find a place with natural light and a plain white or light-colored wall. You may want to have small, quiet toys or crayons handy to help reduce fidgeting. You know your kids best, so trust your instincts.
Encourage the kids to talk about things they love about mom, and share their memories. Try telling them a story you love about their mother to help spark their own memories. Use this time to help the kids decide what they would like to say in the video and practice their lines for a bit.
When it comes to creating a video for mom, family photos and video clips can add a nice personal touch. A mother’s day video that includes personal images makes for a very special gift. Be sure to choose photos you know mom will love. You can add old photos that you've scanned, photos from social media, or from your desktop. You can use jpg, png, or gif files, and we recommend images be around 2000 pixels wide. For video files, hd 1080p or 720p files will result in the best-looking mother's day video.
Select a color palette and font for your video that feels festive. Pinks, purples, and pastels are often the colors people associate with mother’s day. But think about your recipient and choose colors you know she’ll love. Animoto offers a variety of colors and fonts. You’ll find them under the design tab in the toolbar when you create your mother’s day video.
Last but not least, set the mood with music. With an Animoto subscription, you gain access to a library of licensed music for any occasion. Filter by mood, genre, and more to find the right song for your video. If you select a song with lyrics, make sure the words match the message you want to send your recipient.