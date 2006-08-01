Create effective HR videos in minutes
If you’re relying on email, you’re not getting through. Create onboarding videos and announcements your team will actually watch.
Build culture in a remote workspace with HR videos that showcase your company’s people and values.
Show, don’t tell. Get your whole organization on the same page with on-demand training videos for employees.
Start by uploading any photos and clips you already have on hand. Fill in any blanks with high-quality stock from our Getty Images library.
Save your brand elements and apply them to your videos in just a click. Then add professional effects, animations, and transitions.
Download your videos in 1080p or share directly from Animoto with integrated social sharing, embedding, and email tools.
Save your colors, logo, and font once, and bring every video on-brand with just one click.
Save time and money tracking down stock with our built-in library of millions of photos and videos from Getty Images.
Set the mood for your video with a song from our library of thousands of licensed tracks.
Create a personal connection using your voice. Easily record, upload, and edit your voice-over.
Keep your videos 100% on brand with custom font upload.
Keep your brand on display by adding your logo as a corner watermark throughout your video.
Tasks and processes are best demonstrated, not explained. Try adding screen recordings to help show your audience the steps to follow to get up to speed with company tools and workflows.
Most customers are more likely to pay more for a product or re-purchase a product when they understand how to use it. Screen recordings can also be valuable in customer support efforts.
Whether you’re presenting internally or externally, the success of a presentation depends on getting your audience to see things your way. Show your audience to see exactly what you want them to see.