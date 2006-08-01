HR video maker

TemplatesBusinessPricing
Engage your team with impressive, effective HR videos. Animoto’s drag-and-drop tools make it easy for anyone to create videos that capture attention and drive employee engagement.

Capture attention

If you’re relying on email, you’re not getting through. Create onboarding videos and announcements your team will actually watch.

capture attention with hr videos

Boost engagement

Build culture in a remote workspace with HR videos that showcase your company’s people and values.

boost engagement with hr videos

Train your team

Show, don’t tell. Get your whole organization on the same page with on-demand training videos for employees.

train your team with hr videos
Create an HR video in three easy steps

1. Drag and drop your media

Start by uploading any photos and clips you already have on hand. Fill in any blanks with high-quality stock from our Getty Images library.

2. Apply your brand and customize

Save your brand elements and apply them to your videos in just a click. Then add professional effects, animations, and transitions.

3. Share with your team

Download your videos in 1080p or share directly from Animoto with integrated social sharing, embedding, and email tools.

Create in minutes

HR video templates to get you started

Welcome to the Company
Help new employees feel at home in their new roles with an ice-breaker introduction video.
Manager Training
Ensure management is at the top of their game with an engaging training video.
Recruiting
Attract potential employees and drive job listing clicks with a video that showcases the role and your company.
CONNECT YOUR TEAM

Everything you need to create human resources videos

Save your brand

Save your colors, logo, and font once, and bring every video on-brand with just one click.

Stock library

Save time and money tracking down stock with our built-in library of millions of photos and videos from Getty Images.

Music library

Set the mood for your video with a song from our library of thousands of licensed tracks.

Voice-over

Create a personal connection using your voice. Easily record, upload, and edit your voice-over.

Font upload

Keep your videos 100% on brand with custom font upload.

Logo watermark

Keep your brand on display by adding your logo as a corner watermark throughout your video.

HR Video Examples

Training videos

Tasks and processes are best demonstrated, not explained. Try adding screen recordings to help show your audience the steps to follow to get up to speed with company tools and workflows.

Recruiting videos

Most customers are more likely to pay more for a product or re-purchase a product when they understand how to use it. Screen recordings can also be valuable in customer support efforts.

Remote presentations

Whether you’re presenting internally or externally, the success of a presentation depends on getting your audience to see things your way. Show your audience to see exactly what you want them to see.

