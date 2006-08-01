Do-It-Yourself
Free online birthday video maker
Combine photos, video clips, text, and music to create beautiful birthday videos easily with Animoto's drag-and-drop video maker.
Create one-of-a-kind 'happy birthday' videos quickly and easily. Videos make great gifts and are a fun way to recap all the birthday festivities. With a library of templates, music, and visual effects, Animoto's birthday video maker makes it easy for anyone to wish a heartfelt "happy birthday" with video.
Show you care with a short video that includes a heartfelt or funny birthday message. Include in-jokes or clever quotes, along with photos from way back when. Create a personalized birthday card your recipient won't forget.
Ask friends and family to share memories about the person celebrating a birthday. Mix in the video interviews with photos and add music to make a unique video gift.
Create a dynamic slideshow of photos and video clips of the birthday boy or girl over of the years. Add text to help tell your story. Share your video at a birthday party by showing it on a tv or by using a projector to watch it on a big screen.
Before you begin, think about how you'll organize your video. Will it be chronological? Will you share images related to a hobby or theme? Choosing your angle ahead of time can make creating a video much easier.
Keep your video to under a minute if you're creating a birthday invitation or e-card. For a happy birthday video for a loved one, make it about 2-3 minutes. That means being choosy about your visuals. Instead of adding every video clip or picture you have, just include your very best.
Include a photo of the person whose birthday you're celebrating, along with fun, birthday-ready images. If you can't find enough photos on your own, search our collection of Getty Images stock photos and video clips for birthday stock photos.
Animoto lets you personalize your video using custom fonts and colors. Customize your colors and design to match your party theme. Add bright colors and a fun text style for a child's birthday. Try a black-and-white filter and elegant text for a more sophisticated look.
When you're adding photos or footage, you can adjust them in Animoto to better fit your video. Enlarge images, crop them to the left or right, or show multiple images at once in a photo collage. You can also cut down video clips or mute them in Animoto if you want to cut out the audio.
Whether you want a rockin' birthday video or a quiet, reflective instrumental, our library of commercially licensed music has hundreds of songs to choose from. Go for a straightforward "happy birthday" or filter songs by genre
Create in minutes
Hit the ground running with one of our celebratory birthday video templates! We have lots of options to look back over the years and celebrate another trip around the sun. Or, start from scratch to create a one-of-a-kind video.
Bring your video to life by uploading your favorite photos and video clips. Then just drag and drop them into your project to watch your vision unfold. Need more content? Pull stock from our Getty Images library to piece it all together.
Customize your video to match the celebrant's unique style. Explore our pre-designed themes for a quick start, or take full control by adding their favorite colors, adding animations, and choosing a song from our extensive music library.
Now you're ready to share your video and celebrate! Select a social platform to post it right from Animoto or download in 1080p to showcase it in real life.