Announcing the Winners of Our Animoto Product Survey Sweepstakes

May 2018 Survey

Thank you to everyone that participated in our May 2018 Customer Survey. Our winner, Raquel Goza, will receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

April 2018 Survey

Thanks to all who participated in our Customer Survey 2018. Five winners will each receive a $100 Amazon gift card. The winners are Lindsay Samuel Johnson, Jonathan Burton, Joanna Moffatt, David Dion, and Wendy Oleksiak.

December 2017 Survey

Thank you to all who participated in our Animoto Product Survey in December. The winner, Taryn Pisaneschi, will receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

November 2017 Survey

We’re excited to share that Rachel Nelson, the winner of our November Animoto Product Survey, will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. Congrats, Rachel, and thank you to everyone that participated.

August 2017 Survey

Thanks to those of you that filled out our survey about your experience using Animoto products between August 2 and August 9, 2017. Our winner, Shanyn DoCarmo, will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. Congrats, Shanyn!

June 2017 Survey

A big thank you to everyone that filled out our Animoto Product Survey between June 6 and June 13, 2017. We’re excited to announce our winner — Dustin Strah. Dustin will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

May 2017 Survey

Thanks to everyone who filled out our survey about your experience using Animoto. Our winner, Barbara Bertoni, will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. Congratulations, Barbara!

* If you’d like to find out about future sweepstakes and contests, make sure to turn on Offers and Surveys in your Email Preferences under your Account Settings.