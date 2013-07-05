Triple Scoop Music Tracks for Small Business Marketing Videos

Triple Scoop Music is an award-winning music provider that handpicks music for businesses and creative professionals to use for their marketing.

Animoto Pro has 1000+ of these high-quality tracks. And we just added 100 extra that work specifically great for small business marketing videos.

Here are our favs:

Curious – Shake This Party Up

Evgeny Kiselevich – Pulse

Barrett Yeretsian – The Upside

K. Huey – Just A Little Bit

With so many songs available to our Pro customers, it’s easy to create the mood and vibe you’d like for your video.

Here is a video highlighting all the product enhancements we’ve made this year using songs from our Pro music library, along with the Pro-exclusive multi-song feature.

It’s a really good example of how music can shift moods and heighten energy even within one video.

Check out more small business video marketing ideas and get started creating something for your company!